PSC presents Hazel Meredith for May meeting

Thursday, May 16, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Hazel Meredith. Ms. Meredith is an award-winning photographer and a sought-after teacher, speaker, and competition judge. She began teaching in 2007, and now does seminars at camera clubs and conferences across the U.S. – both in-person and virtual. Hazel offers her own workshops and webinars and has done webinars for several software companies. She has written two eBooks on working with textures and released two creative courses. She and her husband, Dave, produce the “Virtual Creative Photography Conference” with attendees from around the world. Hazel loves the creative aspect of photography and postprocessing, especially the use of textures and software to create unique images. She is actively involved with the photographic community and has held leadership roles and received honorary distinctions from several organizations. In the Fall of 2020, she was the recipient of the Ashbrook Award for Digital Imaging Instruction from the Photographic Society of America. You can view her work on her website at https://meredithimages.com. Hazel’s presentation is, “Alternative Visual Artistry-Creative Post-Processing”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp will begin at 6:00pm. Randy Ware will be discussing, “Photoshop AI”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Lin Blackwell-Prabish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.