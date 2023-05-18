PSC presents Larry & Myra Reneau May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Myra and Larry Reneau. The Reneaus have been members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga for many years, and enjoyed travel and photography for many more years before joining the club. When they’re not out photographing amazing images, Myra and Larry can be found teaching and participating in competitive duplicate Bridge throughout the world. They’ve had the privilege of traveling and photographing in Africa five times. The Reneaus presentation will be, “Africa—An Amazing Wildlife Destination”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp will begin at 6:00pm. Russell Robards will be discussing, “Bird and Alligator Photography in Florida”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.