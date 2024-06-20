PSC presents Vinny Colucci for June meeting

× Expand Vinny Colucci Vinny Colucci

Thursday, June 20, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Vinny Colucci. Mr. Colucci isa presenter and award-winning photographer. He started his photography journey in 1979 and became a shooting professional in 1995. He has photographed throughout North America, and along with his wife Annette, conducts nature and wildlife photography workshops throughout the year. Vinny is an active outdoorsman and a member of Nikon’s Professional Services, Wimberley Professional Services, and a Singh-Ray Filter Ambassador & Technical Advisor. He is represented by Picture Stock, and has been published in multiple magazines, as well as authored and co-authored multiple books. Mr. Colucci’s presentation will be, “The Photographic Journey”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp begins at 6:00pm. Donna Bourdon will be discussing, “Introduction to Flower Photography”. Due to the seating arrangement in the room and for safety reasons, please ensure that you’re seated by 6pm.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Lin Blackwell-Prabish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.