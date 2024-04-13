PSC sponsors Beginning Photography Class

× Expand Karen L. Beisel Beginning Photography Class

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (March 15, 2024) -- On April 13, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will sponsor a free class with local artist Lin Blackwell-Prabish.

Professional Photographer, Artist and PSC President Lin Blackwell-Prabish will instruct a class on beginning photography. Advanced members of the club will also be on hand to assist attendees with questions about their specific camera models.

This class is for those who need help learning how to use their camera, need one-on-one assistance with their cameras and have questions about how to capture the images they want. Attendees need to bring their camera with a lens and fully charged battery, their camera’s manual (or an electronic device to access their manual online), a bottle of water and note-taking materials (paper & pen).

The class is FREE! Seating is limited, so sign-up early! Please register at https://chattanoogaphoto.org go to Education and Workshops and click on the Register button at the bottom of the page.

The seminar will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-800-1002 or e-mail Lin Prabish at linstouch@gmail.com. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.