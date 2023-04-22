PSC sponsors Kathryn Northcott Workshop

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present a two-day workshop with Kathryn Northcott on April 21 and 22, 2023, on “Light Painting”. If attendees plan on actively participating in the workshop, they will need to bring several items with them and have knowledge of some camera functions. For the photo session Friday night, participants will need a camera with a lens, a tripod and a small flashlight to get around in the dark and know how to use long exposure and bulb mode on their camera. Saturday morning, attendees who wish to actively participate will need their laptop with Photoshop loaded and updated and a card reader to download their images to their computer.

The first part of the workshop will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday April 21, 2023, at 1767 Colonial Shores Drive, Hixson, Tennessee. Participants will be photographing the light painting process of a 2016 Can Am Spyder RT. This will take place rain or shine, as a large garage is available to photograph in if bad weather. Kathryn will explain how and why she is doing each step in the process as participants photograph the motorcycle during the light painting. The session will probably last approximately an hour after darkness ascends.

The second part of the workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday April 22, 2023, at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 3921 Murray Hills Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kathryn will teach the participants how she processes and assemblies the finished light painting images captured in the previous night’s photography session.

The cost of the workshop is $25 per person. To register and pay, go to the club’s website at https://chattanoogaphoto.org/education/workshops and click on the “RSVP” button.