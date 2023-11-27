Pull My Linger - Comedy Night

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join Host Reed Landry and Friends for the best Open Mic Comedy in town! Every Monday at 8pm. The kitchen is open until 9pm so grab a beer and a bite.

Comedy
423-269-7979
