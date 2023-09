× Expand Grace Hernandez Ridgedale Baptist Pumpkin Patch

Join us on Sunday October 22 from 3p-5p for a fun family event. Come visit Trunk-or-Treat Alley and load up on candy. Stop by the game sections and jump in the inflatables. Bring your appetite and visit the food trucks! This is a free event but please stop by the registration table to enter to win the door prize. Must be present to win. We look forward to seeing you there.