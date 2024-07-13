Q 'n Brew
Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Chattanooga Zoo
Not your average cookout! Enjoy a summer BBQ complete with beer, great food, tortoise races, up-close animal meet and greets, live music, and full Zoo access. Bluetastic Fangrass will perform bluegrass, swing, and blues music while you enjoy local beer and BBQ at the Zoo. Event admission comes with two complimentary drink tickets and an exclusive Q 'n Brew cup.
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor