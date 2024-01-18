Queen Rock Montreal in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

IMAX presents QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL – digitally re-mastered for the first time into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience®, including 12-channel surround sound and crystal-clear images. Experience rock & roll royalty with Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon as they take to the stage in an historic and exhilarating live concert from 1981. One of the world’s most iconic rock bands performs an unforgettable setlist of their greatest hits including “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “Under Pressure,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and “We Are The Champions.” This is Queen like you’ve never seen before in a larger-than-life, front row concert experience – only in IMAX.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

January 18 at 6:15 PM

January 19 - 21 at 6:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Concerts & Live Music, Film
