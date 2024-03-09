R&B, Inc. Atlanta's Premier Soul & Funk Band

× Expand R&B, Inc./The GEM Theatre R&B, Inc.

Atlanta’s premier soul and funk band returns to The GEM on Saturday, March 9 at 7:30pm. The nine-piece R&B and soul band has been entertaining audiences for over fifty years playing favorite songs from the 1950s through the 2000s. Their song list includes hits from artists including James Brown, Stevie Wonder, KC & The Sunshine Band, Elvis Presley, Bruno Mars, and more! Tickets are $30-$35; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.