R&B, Inc. Atlanta's Premier Soul & Funk Band

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Atlanta’s premier soul and funk band returns to The GEM on Saturday, March 9 at 7:30pm. The nine-piece R&B and soul band has been entertaining audiences for over fifty years playing favorite songs from the 1950s through the 2000s. Their song list includes hits from artists including James Brown, Stevie Wonder, KC & The Sunshine Band, Elvis Presley, Bruno Mars, and more! Tickets are $30-$35; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.

Info

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Concerts & Live Music
706-625-3132
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - R&B, Inc. Atlanta's Premier Soul & Funk Band - 2024-03-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - R&B, Inc. Atlanta's Premier Soul & Funk Band - 2024-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - R&B, Inc. Atlanta's Premier Soul & Funk Band - 2024-03-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - R&B, Inc. Atlanta's Premier Soul & Funk Band - 2024-03-09 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

December 11, 2023

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

December 12, 2023

Wednesday

December 13, 2023

Thursday

December 14, 2023

Friday

December 15, 2023

Saturday

December 16, 2023

Sunday

December 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours