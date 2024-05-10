× Expand Discover Life in America, dlia.org Raccoon Mountain BioBlitz, May 10 and 11

Free, family friendly opportunity to learn about local animals and plants while contributing to science. Join Discover Life in America and the Tennessee Valley Authority at Raccoon Mountain in Chattanooga, TN.

Two chances to ‘blitz!

Friday, May 10, 6pm to 10pm: Join us for an evening of discoveries…we will continue in the dark, as we will set up a black light to monitor insect populations!

Saturday, May 11, 8am to 12pm: The morning is a great time to look for birds and we will continue to look for other flora and fauna throughout the morning!