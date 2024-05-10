Raccoon Mountain BioBlitz

to

TVA Raccoon Mountain Laurel Point Picnic area Electric Ave Two, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419

Free, family friendly opportunity to learn about local animals and plants while contributing to science. Join Discover Life in America and the Tennessee Valley Authority at Raccoon Mountain in Chattanooga, TN.

Two chances to ‘blitz!

Friday, May 10, 6pm to 10pm: Join us for an evening of discoveries…we will continue in the dark, as we will set up a black light to monitor insect populations!

Saturday, May 11, 8am to 12pm: The morning is a great time to look for birds and we will continue to look for other flora and fauna throughout the morning!

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
865-258-9055
please enable javascript to view
to
