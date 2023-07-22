× Expand Butch Ross Radiohead Re/Orchestrated (Show 2) at Songbirds on 7/22

NIGHT 2: $10 TICKETS!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Radiohead Re/Orchestrated is a once-in-a-lifetime event by a unique group of musicians. The Somersault String Ensemble joins with esteemed local singer/songwriter Ryan Oyer to perform the music of Radiohead in a unique blend of audio and visuals.

The Somersault String Ensemble is a collective of classically trained musicians who aren’t afraid to venture into uncharted territory. Led by Stephanie Brooks, the ensemble (which can vary from 3 to 5 members) have tackled everything from classical music, light wedding faire, to the Beatles and now, Radiohead. This in collaboration with Ryan Oyer, an acclaimed and prolific singer/songwriter with dozens of albums, EPs, and singles to his credit.

What distinguishes this group from other experimentalists before them, is the combination of innovation and inclusion that the ensemble brings to the occasion. Innovative because Brooks’ arrangements bring new ideas and new light to the existing songs, while still staying true to the spirit and meaning of the original. Inclusive because Brooks and the ensemble are committed to making classical music accessible to those who may have little experience with or understanding of traditionally classical music. But also in making it available to people who might not otherwise be able to enjoy it.

To that end, the ensemble will be performing two shows. A free show Friday night (7/21), sponsored by ArtsBuild and geared towards students and the economically disenfranchised, as well as a Saturday night (7/22) ticketed event that’s just $10.

In addition to the music, there will be a visual component to the event with artwork, and animated visuals created by Ryan Oyer, Butch Ross, Mark Ritch and others, in addition Eliiment Clark will be live painting to the music. Multi-instrumentalist, live-looper and mountain dulcimer virtuoso Butch Ross will open the show with his take on Radiohead’s iconic “Kid A” album, featuring folk instruments such as the dulcimer, ukulele, and even harmonium.