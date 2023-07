× Expand Rail & Hops Brewers Festival Rail& HopsBrewers Festival 2023 Poster_Final - 1 Rail & Hops Brewers Festival

Join City of Creators as they celebrate and fundraise with local, regional, and national craft breweries, local chefs, live music from Tennessee's Dead and more! Unlimited beer tastings and a souvenir-tasting glass are included. 21+ only event.