Rainwater Harvesting 101

As climates shift on a global and local scale, designing our living and ecological spaces for resilience is key. In this course, we will focus on the capacity to harvest rainwater in the soil using principles of slow, sink, and spread. We will work together around a site example to better understand the concepts and share resources on how to adapt the concepts for the spaces where you interact. This will function as an introductory course outlining concepts through participatory learning and action; creating a space of communal learning and guidance for further learning.

The concepts shared will emphasize methods that can be done with shovels, seeds, and a calculator. While larger-scale design is beneficial, we will begin with the spaces that we most interact with around our homes.

About Your Teacher:

Kayla Hatcher, co-founder of Maramia Ecological Design (https://www.maramiaecodesign.com), has spent 8 years working on food access and ecological design. She received certifications in training trainers, wastewater management, and permaculture. Over the past 10 years, she has worked in the NGO sector both domestically and internationally in the space of project management, ecological design, education, and marketing. Kayla has worked in the tropics, subtropics, Mediterranean, semi-arid, arid, and monsoonal climates with an emphasis on edible plants and rainwater harvesting. She is passionate about the intersection of nurturing the land, uniting communities, and mobilizing dreams.

Please contact Christiana Key at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Christiana Key: ckey@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.