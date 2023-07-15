× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 3rd Saturday Gardening Class

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 2023 series of 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m., with “Raised Bed Gardening” presented by Master Gardener Peter Markovich. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place in person at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga or online via Zoom. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-raised-bed-gardening/

Peter Markovich comments, “Raised Bed Gardening is a great way to grow vegetables and flowers — especially if the soil is compacted or has poor drainage. My presentation will show how to construct and maintain raised beds for all types of home locations. Raised beds can be made from a variety of building materials and contain amended soil so they are easy to maintain and can accommodate a wide variety of plants, including both vegetables and flowers. The talk will also address special considerations for building elevated raised beds for people with disabilities or mobility issues.”