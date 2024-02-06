Raised Bed Kitchen Garden - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Plants

This class is designed for individuals who want to explore the world of vegetable gardening using raised beds. Raised bed gardening offers numerous advantages, including improved soil quality, better drainage, and ease of access. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced gardener, this class will provide you with the knowledge and skills needed to create a thriving vegetable garden in raised beds.

You’ll learn about:

Raised Bed Design: Learn how to plan and design raised beds to optimize space and aesthetics. Understand the various materials, sizes, and shapes of raised beds, as well as their placement in your garden.

Soil Preparation: Discover the importance of soil quality and how to create nutrient-rich soil mixtures for your raised beds. This includes composting, soil amendments, and pH balancing.

Plant Selection: Explore the best vegetable varieties for raised bed gardening. Understand companion planting and crop rotation to maximize yield and deter pests.

Planting and Maintenance: Learn how to properly plant your vegetables, space them for optimal growth, and maintain your raised beds throughout the growing season. This includes watering, mulching, and pest control.

Seasonal Care: Understand the specific needs of different vegetables during each season.

By the end of this class, you'll have the knowledge and confidence to design, plant, and maintain a successful vegetable garden in raised beds. Whether you have limited space or simply want a more accessible and efficient way to grow your own food, this class is your guide to productive and enjoyable raised bed gardening.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com