× Expand Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians Reach for the Peaks 2023 graphic

Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians invites all Girl Scouts and friends to join us for our third annual Reach for the Peaks, taking place over two weeks, March 4-19. RFTP is an event where participants, Girl Scout members and non-members alike, can hike on their terms AND support their local Girl Scouts!

You can hike the highest peaks or just around your neighborhood, accomplish 3.12 (our birthday!) miles or set your own goal. You can hike individually or grab some friends (or your troop) and hike as a group.