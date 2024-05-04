× Expand Read House Seersucker Saturday Read House Seersucker Saturday

Gallop into glamour on May 4th, from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM, at our Seersucker Saturday soiree in the Bar & Billiards Room. A spectacle of southern sophistication awaits, featuring foot-tapping live bluegrass, exclusive food and drink specials, and a fashion face-off celebrating the finest in seersucker and statement hats—with splendid prizes for the victors!