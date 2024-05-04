Read House Seersucker Saturday

to

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Gallop into glamour on May 4th, from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM, at our Seersucker Saturday soiree in the Bar & Billiards Room. A spectacle of southern sophistication awaits, featuring foot-tapping live bluegrass, exclusive food and drink specials, and a fashion face-off celebrating the finest in seersucker and statement hats—with splendid prizes for the victors!

Info

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Sports
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Read House Seersucker Saturday - 2024-05-04 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Read House Seersucker Saturday - 2024-05-04 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Read House Seersucker Saturday - 2024-05-04 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Read House Seersucker Saturday - 2024-05-04 15:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight