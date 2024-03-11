Reconnect to Your Personal Mantra - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Canva Website Class Cover Photo - 2 Image via Canva

Your soul has a specific mantra that connects you to your personal power and all of the blessings aligned with your highest good. When we are born into each lifetime we forget much of the wisdom our eternal souls carry. This class will reconnect you to that personal mantra and begin to remind you of all of the Truth you contain within.

The entire universe is made of vibrations. Your personal mantra contains Vedic vibrations that build & tap into your soul's bank account.

You'll leave this class with your mantra and a powerful meditation practice that will connect you to all of its powers.

This class is for you if you:

Feel an inner calling

Desire a simple but powerful, specific-to-you meditation practice

Want to develop protection circles

Want more connection to Creation/Source/God/The Divine/The Nature

Want to turn on or heighten your psychic abilities

Feel ready to know and commit to your inner purpose.

About the instructor:

Kristen Joy is the Founder of Voluptuous Life and a meditation and wellness coach helping women connect to their truth and personal power. She combines ancient Vedic processes she learned in India* with modern mindfulness, longevity, and personal development practices. The teachings she shares have not only healed her own heartbreak and ailments but have helped hundreds of clients step into their own wellness of body, heart, mind, and spirit.

*Please note, this class is not associated with any religion. It's open to anyone who wants to connect to Love and Truth.