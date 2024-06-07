× Expand Jeffrey Grabe Parks & Recreation Manager Neutral Minimal Simple Elegant Quote Instagram Post - 4 Red bank Food Truck Friday

Red Bank Parks & Recreation Department presents Food Truck Friday! We encourage residents to come out to the City Park (located across the street from Food City) to enjoy a local musician and Food Trucks from around the Hamilton County area. This event is FREE to attend. Make sure you bring a camping chair or blanket for seating. We hope you enjoy this event, and bring your family, friends, well behaved dogs, neighbors!