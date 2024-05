× Expand Jeffrey Grabe Parks & Recreation Manager Movie Insta size - 6 Red Bank Mini Farmers Market

Red Bank's first Mini Farmers Market is coming up, and we are extremely excited!

Come and support some of our Red Bank locals as well as our local Tennessee farmers without leaving the comfort of Red Bank. Check out these amazing vendors who will be featuring fresh flowers, farm-raised eggs, meats, produce, and freshly baked breads!

Enjoy live music by Nina Ricci Music while you shop!