How To Regulate Your Nervous System From Home

Join us for a discussion on the topic of "nervous system regulation".

This new term has become popularized in the last year, and it can mean a lot for different people. Nervous System regulation can be the answer for problems in your health like anxiety, stress, and chronic problems, but what does it mean to "regulate your nervous system'. Dr. Chris Collins will be deep diving on the education behind the anatomy and physiology of the nervous system and also demonstrating tools for tapping into regulation from home.

About the instructor:

Dr. Collins is a holistic practitioner, women's health advocate, Chattanooga local liaison, and all around super-dad. He practices at The Specific Chiropractic Centers in the Northshore, and his passion for health goes beyond the spine and focuses on supporting the nervous system and helping clients create holistic healthy lifestyles. He is currently authoring his first book on how to help women reclaim their relationship with health.