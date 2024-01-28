Renowned Organist Nathan Laube to Perform at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Nathan Laube

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites organist Nathan Laube to perform on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. Nathan Laube is one of the world’s elite organ performers and pedagogues. He is member of the organ faculty at the State University of Music and Performing Arts in Stuttgart, Germany, as well as an international consultant in organ studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in the United Kingdom. He formerly served as associate professor of organ on the faculty of Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. This free event is open to the public and will be livestreamed. To learn more, visit southern.edu/musicevents or contact the School of Music at 423.236.2880.