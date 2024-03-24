× Expand Repticon Chattanooga Reptile & Exotic Animal Show

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming to East Ridge with an outstanding mixture of vendors and breeders.

This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology.

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, Arachnids, and small exotic animals. Repticon Chattanooga is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member.

This event, held at the Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, TN 37412, offers a unique family outing suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the show, please visit our website: https://repticon.com/repticon-chattanooga/