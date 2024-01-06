Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Resurrection has been entertaining audiences across the country for a decade, playing in over 40 states and in front of 40,000 Chicago White Sox fans at U.S. Cellular Field. The 2023 tour is in full swing with no slowing down and features songs not performed during their previous tours. With new lead vocalist Bryan Cole joining the 2023 tour, Nashville's hottest tribute band is ready to take you back to the 1980s Journey concert experience. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the "Gold Standard" of Journey tributes!

Tickets are now available: $40-50; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online www.calhoungemtheatre.org.

Info

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Concerts & Live Music
706-625-3132
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Resurrection: A Journey Tribute - 2024-01-06 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Resurrection: A Journey Tribute - 2024-01-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Resurrection: A Journey Tribute - 2024-01-06 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Resurrection: A Journey Tribute - 2024-01-06 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

December 11, 2023

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

December 12, 2023

Wednesday

December 13, 2023

Thursday

December 14, 2023

Friday

December 15, 2023

Saturday

December 16, 2023

Sunday

December 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours