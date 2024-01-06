Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

× Expand Resurrection/The GEM Theatre Resurrection

Resurrection has been entertaining audiences across the country for a decade, playing in over 40 states and in front of 40,000 Chicago White Sox fans at U.S. Cellular Field. The 2023 tour is in full swing with no slowing down and features songs not performed during their previous tours. With new lead vocalist Bryan Cole joining the 2023 tour, Nashville's hottest tribute band is ready to take you back to the 1980s Journey concert experience. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the "Gold Standard" of Journey tributes!

Tickets are now available: $40-50; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online www.calhoungemtheatre.org.