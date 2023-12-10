Rhyme N Chatt Annual Book Launch Fundraiser

× Expand Andy Ramirez group - 1 Rhyme N Chatt Poets

This year's anthology, "Why We Write," is a testament to the diverse voices within the Rhyme N Chatt community, featuring contributions from more than 35 poets, including local youth who participated in their youth programming throughout the year. The anthology boasts over 200 full-color pages filled with interactive poetry writing prompts, offering readers the unique opportunity to send their poetry to Rhyme N Chatt for personalized responses in poetic form. Additionally, the anthology includes over 40 QR codes that link to videos of the poets reading their captivating works. This book is truly unlike any other!

The funds raised through the sale of this publication will directly support the nonprofit organization’s events and programs planned for 2024, which happens to be their 25th anniversary year!

Books can be pre-ordered now at www.RhymeNChatt.com. Those attending the book launch event will be able to pick their order up at the December 10 event. For those unable to attend the book launch, their orders will be shipped and delivered in time for Christmas.