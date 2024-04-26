Richard Daigle

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for a delightful evening of music and dining with the talented Richard Daigle! Enjoy a diverse repertoire of both covers and original songs while indulging in delicious dinner options. This event is open to all ages, and there's no cover charge! Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience from 7pm to 9pm

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
