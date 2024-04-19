Richard Daigle and Blake Worthington

to

Redbud 2314 East 13th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Richard Daigle and Blake Worthingon will perform John Prine-inspired originals and Prine covers in a listening room environment. Come experience Redbud!

Concerts & Live Music
