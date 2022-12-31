Ring Ring Ring in 2023 - Chattanooga

to

Dave and Buster's - Chattanooga 2084 Hamilton Place Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

GOODBYE 2022, HELLO 2023!

POV: You and your squad ring in 2023 at D&B with hundreds of arcade games, hand-crafted cocktails & mocktails, a premium appetizer buffet, and plenty of insta-worthy moments.

VIP Admission

Premium Appetizer Buffet with Baked Cheeseburger Sliders, Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Pretzel Dogs, Chicken Tinga Tacos, Build-Your-Own Cantina Nachos, and more

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

Unlimited Soda, Coffee, or Tea

New Year's Toast with valid ID

$20 Power Card with 100 chips for redemption games

Unlimited Video Game Play for non-redemption games*

Party Hats & Noisemakers while supplies last

VIP Admission + Two Drink Tickets

Includes everything listed above PLUS Two (2) Drink Tickets valid for beer, wine, or premium cocktails/mocktails**

Admission ticket is required for entry to these events. Add-on an optional gratuity for the service staff with your ticket purchase. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

*Unlimited Video Game Play is valid on games that do not give out tickets, prizes, or cards. These games include racing games, simulators, air hockey, and basketball.

**Valid ID required to redeem drink tickets for alcoholic beverage. As a responsible server in accordance with the State Beverage Regulations, we reserve the right to monitor and limit consumption of beverage alcohol. Drink tickets are valid during this event (9:00pm-1:00am) ONLY.

Info

Dave and Buster's - Chattanooga 2084 Hamilton Place Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ring Ring Ring in 2023 - Chattanooga - 2022-12-31 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ring Ring Ring in 2023 - Chattanooga - 2022-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ring Ring Ring in 2023 - Chattanooga - 2022-12-31 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ring Ring Ring in 2023 - Chattanooga - 2022-12-31 21:00:00 ical
Big FM

newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

December 21, 2022

Thursday

December 22, 2022

Friday

December 23, 2022

Saturday

December 24, 2022

Sunday

December 25, 2022

Monday

December 26, 2022

Tuesday

December 27, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours