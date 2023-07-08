"Rituals" Art Opening

We are delighted to announce the opening of "Rituals", an exhibition curated by Raquel Mullins opening at Wavelength Space in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 8, 2023. "Rituals" acknowledges and reveres the profound power inherent in cyclical, spiritual, mythical, natural, material, and body-based practices. Each artist's work articulates a unique perspective on the role of ritual in human life - its transformative potential, its capacity to heal, its ability to connect us to our communities, our histories, our environments, and our deepest selves. This exhibition brings together a rich variety of works by Marika Whitaker (Boston, MA), Claire Pope (Hickory, North Carolina), Julia Whitworth (Chattanooga), Katie Shulman (Detroit), Jess Self (Atlanta), Sonja Blum (NYC), Steven L. Anderson (Atlanta), and Claire Elliott (Portland, OR). Entry is free during our opening reception on July 8 between 5-8 EST and the show is available by appointment through August 6, 2023. Visit wavelengthspace.com to book.

