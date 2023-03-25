× Expand Mars Michael Robert Jon & The Wreck at Songbirds 3/25

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $25

VIP First 2 Rows: $40

Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these four California natives - Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) - have been electrifying audiences around the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Simply put, when these talented musicians take the stage, it is difficult to ignore. Don’t miss sensational new music from their upcoming EP, One Of A Kind plus fan favorites! Watch the music video for Robert Jon & The Wreck’s single, “Pain No More” here: https://bit.ly/streampainnomore