Robert Jon & The Wreck

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $28

General Admission Day of Show: $30

VIP First 2 Rows: $40

Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these four California natives - Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) - have been electrifying audiences around the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes.

Simply put, when these talented musicians take the stage, it is difficult to ignore.

Watch the music video for Robert Jon & The Wreck’s latest single, “Stone Cold Killer” here: https://bit.ly/YTStoneColdKiller

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
