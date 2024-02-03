Robert Sparks Walker's 146th Birthday Celebration

February 3rd

We'll be celebrating the life and legacy of our founder, Robert Sparks Walker, on February 3rd! Throughout the day we will be having several different events--

Our cabin, in which Robert Sparks Walker was born, will be open from 10am-5pm. Our docent will be in the cabin discussing his life and the significance of the cabin.

There will be readings of Mr. Walker's poems at 10:30am, 12:30pm, and 2:00pm

We will have a birthday cake cutting at 12pm

Mr. Walker was a profound naturalist who loved taking folks on interpretative walks across the property. We will be doing our own version of a naturalist walk at 10am and 1pm.