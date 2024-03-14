Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Rock Painting and Play - 3
Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park 3/14/24
Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park!
Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center Parking Lot
190 Still Hollow Loop Chattanooga, TN 37416
Join us at Enterprise South Nature Park to paint and play, leaving your mark one rock at a time!
• Thursday, March 14th
• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
• Free Rock Painting
• Free Games
• Free Music
• Face Painting
• Free Parking
• Family Fun!
• All Ages Welcome
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274
#RockPaintingAndPlay