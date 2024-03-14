× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Rock Painting and Play - 3 Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park 3/14/24

Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park!

Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center Parking Lot

190 Still Hollow Loop Chattanooga, TN 37416

Join us at Enterprise South Nature Park to paint and play, leaving your mark one rock at a time!

• Thursday, March 14th

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Free Rock Painting

• Free Games

• Free Music

• Face Painting

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274

#RockPaintingAndPlay