Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park!

to

Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park!

Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center Parking Lot

190 Still Hollow Loop Chattanooga, TN 37416

Join us at Enterprise South Nature Park to paint and play, leaving your mark one rock at a time!

• Thursday, March 14th

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Free Rock Painting

• Free Games

• Free Music

• Face Painting

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274

#RockPaintingAndPlay

Info

Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, This & That
423-710-0274
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park! - 2024-03-14 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park! - 2024-03-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park! - 2024-03-14 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rock Painting and Play at Enterprise South Nature Park! - 2024-03-14 11:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

March 2, 2024

Sunday

March 3, 2024

Monday

March 4, 2024

Tuesday

March 5, 2024

Wednesday

March 6, 2024

Thursday

March 7, 2024

Friday

March 8, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours