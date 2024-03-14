Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen

to

Chattanooga Green 191 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

For the third year, Rock the Riverfront will take over the Chattanooga Green, filling the space with interactive art, music, entertainment and community sharing! Featuring "Loop" by Ekumen, a participatory work that will spark the imagination.

Loop is an interactive work that plays short flipbook-style movies inspired by Quebec literature. At the center of each giant wheel is a music box to provide accompaniment for the hand-drawn animations. The work is inspired by the zoetrope, an optical toy invented in the 19th century. Loop is a hybrid of the music box, zoetrope and railway handcar. Sit down inside the zoetrope, pump the bar, and make the image cylinder turn. The pictures will spring into motion. The images, tinted by a strobe, are reminiscent of the earliest movies. The speed of the whirring pictures, the frequency at which the light flickers and the tempo of the music are all determined by how fast you move the bar. Have fun!

In addition to the interactive art, each weekend will feature DJs every Friday night, fun-filled Saturdays with a variety of family-friendly activities along with food, beverage and art vendors

WEEKEND THEMES:

3.14 - 3.17: Get In the Loop

3.22 - 3.24: Magic of Cinema featuring Light Up Chatt Parade

3.29 - 3.31: Hip N Hop

4.5 - 4.7: Retro Rewind

4.12 - 4.14: Pure Imagination

Loop, by EKUMEN, a co-production of Quartier des spectacles Partnership and Ekumen, distributed by QDSinternational.

Rock the Riverfront will be free and open to the public from March 14 – April 14, 2024, from 8:30am – 8:30pm. The event is sponsored by the Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, EPB, Chattanooga Tourism Company, ArtsBuild, Tennessee Arts Commission, Coca-Cola, Elliott Davis, First Horizon, Miller & Martin, Tennessee Valley Authority, Council Fire, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, SVN Second Story Real Estate, and City of Chattanooga.

Info

Chattanooga Green 191 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-14 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-14 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-14 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-14 08:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-15 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-15 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-15 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-15 08:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-16 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-16 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-16 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-16 08:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-17 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-17 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-17 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-17 08:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-18 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-18 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-18 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen - 2024-03-18 08:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 13, 2024

Wednesday

February 14, 2024

Thursday

February 15, 2024

Friday

February 16, 2024

Saturday

February 17, 2024

Sunday

February 18, 2024

Monday

February 19, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours