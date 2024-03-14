Rock the Riverfront 2024 Featuring Loop by Ekumen

× Expand River City Company The Chattanooga Green will shimmer with the mechanical poetry of Loop’s 12 giant zoetropes.

For the third year, Rock the Riverfront will take over the Chattanooga Green, filling the space with interactive art, music, entertainment and community sharing! Featuring "Loop" by Ekumen, a participatory work that will spark the imagination.

Loop is an interactive work that plays short flipbook-style movies inspired by Quebec literature. At the center of each giant wheel is a music box to provide accompaniment for the hand-drawn animations. The work is inspired by the zoetrope, an optical toy invented in the 19th century. Loop is a hybrid of the music box, zoetrope and railway handcar. Sit down inside the zoetrope, pump the bar, and make the image cylinder turn. The pictures will spring into motion. The images, tinted by a strobe, are reminiscent of the earliest movies. The speed of the whirring pictures, the frequency at which the light flickers and the tempo of the music are all determined by how fast you move the bar. Have fun!

In addition to the interactive art, each weekend will feature DJs every Friday night, fun-filled Saturdays with a variety of family-friendly activities along with food, beverage and art vendors

WEEKEND THEMES:

3.14 - 3.17: Get In the Loop

3.22 - 3.24: Magic of Cinema featuring Light Up Chatt Parade

3.29 - 3.31: Hip N Hop

4.5 - 4.7: Retro Rewind

4.12 - 4.14: Pure Imagination

Loop, by EKUMEN, a co-production of Quartier des spectacles Partnership and Ekumen, distributed by QDSinternational.

Rock the Riverfront will be free and open to the public from March 14 – April 14, 2024, from 8:30am – 8:30pm. The event is sponsored by the Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, EPB, Chattanooga Tourism Company, ArtsBuild, Tennessee Arts Commission, Coca-Cola, Elliott Davis, First Horizon, Miller & Martin, Tennessee Valley Authority, Council Fire, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, SVN Second Story Real Estate, and City of Chattanooga.