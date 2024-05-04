ROCK YOUR WORLD-A Rock/Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Extravaganza

× Expand Mary Beth Bednarczyk Crystal Sample

At ROCK YOUR WORLD, rock enthusiast of all ages can immerse themselves in the fascinating world of rocks/minerals, fossils and gemstones. This free, family-oriented event will offer displays, demonstrations, artisan-made jewelry (over 25 vendors) and hands-on activities for children. As part of the fun, future geologists and paleontologists can break open geodes, dig for fossils, and start a rock or mineral collection. ROCK YOUR WORLD will be held at the Chester Frost Park Pavilion, 7989 Causeway Road, Hixson. Show dates and times are May 4-5, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Rock and Mineral Society. Society members will be on hand to help identify your favorite rock or mineral.