× Expand Tn valley rock and mineral society Rock Your World

Join us for an exciting exploration of the Earth's treasures at our free Rock and Mineral Show! Delve into the fascinating world of geology as you discover an incredible array of rocks, minerals, and fossils from Tennessee and around the globe. Engage with knowledgeable exhibitors, vendors, participate in hands-on activities, and marvel at stunning displays showcasing the beauty and diversity of our planet's geological wonders. Whether you're a seasoned rockhound or a curious newcomer, this event is open to all ages and backgrounds. Don't miss this opportunity to unearth the hidden treasures of our natural world, right in your own community!