Rocking Blues comes to Chattanooga

Coming to Chattanooga for the first time at The Barking Legs Theater, Billboard chart topping blues/rock artist Alex Lopez and his talented band The Xpress perform a night of rocking British infused blues featuring his new ground-breaking album Nasty Crime. Critics are already calling this album one of this years best. Friday January 20th 8PM. Get ready to rock the blues at this concert event!

"The soul of a singer/songwriter combines with the emotion of blues and the power of rock" as acclaimed Blues/rock recording artist Alex Lopez and his band The Xpress perform their special brand of British infused blues mixing blues, rock, pop, and even funk. Alex and his band create a blues sound that is uniquely mesmerizing within a framework of melodic memorable songs. Recognized as a modern master of the blues, Alex and the band blend contemporary blues with a high-energy performance to deliver a show you will remember.

Barking Legs is Chattanooga's home for incredible world class performing arts, live music, and an ever growing creative community since 1993. Barking Legs is an intimate concert hall and performance venue that has established a reputation as a great place for musicians and listeners alike. We are known throughout the Southeast as a venue with great acoustics and remarkable intimacy. Barking Legs is a listener’s dream, where each note and word rings clearly, promoting the sort of rapt attention impossible in the typical club or barroom setting. Performers love it! Our 76 fixed seats all have great sight lines and we can accommodate overflow crowds up to 150. A unique concert experience Seating is VERY limited get your tickets TODAY.

Friday January 20th starting at about 8pm. ADVANCED tickets are only $15 ($20 at the door)enjoy a great night of rocking blues!

