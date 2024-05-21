× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/rollerskating-101-roll-with-the-flow-in-person-class rollersakter

"Roll with the Flow" is an engaging and comprehensive course designed by Dasia Sade to guide you through the exciting world of roller skating.

Whether you're a beginner or looking to enhance your skills, this class covers everything you need to know about selecting the right skates, understanding indoor and outdoor wheels, mastering balance, and learning how to stop effectively on roller-skates.

Join us on this journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and joy through mindful movement on wheels!

Please note: No rentals will be provided. Please bring your own roller-skates. If you do not have roller-skates, you can take this class in socks.

About the teacher:

As a passionate advocate for roller skating and mindfulness, Dasia Sade is the creator and instructor of "Roll with the Flow." With years of experience in both disciplines, Dasia brings a unique blend of expertise and enthusiasm to her teachings. Her mission is to inspire individuals to embrace movement as a pathway to joy and self-discovery while cultivating a mindful approach to life's challenges. Through her engaging classes and supportive guidance, Dasia empowers learners to unlock their full potential and experience the transformative power of roller skating and mindfulness.