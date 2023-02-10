Romance at Ruby

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening at Ruby Falls. This date night includes a special after-hours Lantern Tour,

professional photo and gift. Hear tales of local legendary romances including the love story of Leo Lambert and his wife, Ruby, that led to the discovery of Ruby Falls.

The laid-back pace, and intimate group size gives extra time to enjoy the waterfall and beauty along the cavern trail. Romance at Ruby will be at Ruby Falls on select nights February 10 – 14.

Reservations required for this separately ticketed event.

More information and tickets at https://www.rubyfalls.com/special-events/romance-at-ruby/

Happens on the following Dates:

Feb 10, 2023, 8:45pm to 10:00pm

Feb 10, 2023, 9:00pm to 10:15pm

Feb 10, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm

Feb 11, 2023, 9:30pm to 10:45pm

Feb 12, 2023, 9:30pm to 10:45pm

Feb 12, 2023, 9:45pm to 11:00pm

Feb 14, 2023, 8:45pm to 10:00pm

Feb 14, 2023, 9:00pm to 10:15pm

4238212544
