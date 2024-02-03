Romance at Ruby

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening at Ruby Falls. This date night includes a special after-hours Lantern Tour, professional photo, and themed gift. Hear tales of local legendary romances including the love story of Leo Lambert and his wife, Ruby, that led to the accidental discovery of Ruby Falls.

The laid-back pace and intimate group size gives extra time to enjoy the waterfall and beauty along the cavern trail. Romance at Ruby will be at Ruby Falls on select nights February 3 – 15. Times vary. Check website for details.

Reservations required. More information and tickets at www.RubyFalls.com/special-events/romance-at-ruby.

Happens on the following Dates:

Feb 3, 2024, 9:30pm to 11:00pm EST

Feb 8, 2024, 8:45pm to 10:30am EST

Feb 9, 2024, 8:45pm to 10:30pm EST

Feb 10, 2024, 9:30pm to 11:00pm EST

Feb 11, 2024, 9:30pm to 11:00pm EST

Feb 14, 2024, 8:45pm to 10:30pm EST

Feb 15, 2024, 8:45pm to 10:30pm EST

