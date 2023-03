× Expand Ronnie McDowell/The GEM Theatre Ronnie McDowell

Country music singer-songwriter Ronnie McDowell brings his riveting stage presence back to Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30pm. McDowell entertains audiences with his own blend of romantic intimacy and country excitement, making the concert a must-see performance. Tickets are $$40-$70; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.