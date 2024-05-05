Root Chakra Knowledge & Integration

× Expand Image via Canva gems

Are you in some way crippled by fear?

Fear of failure, fear of success, and even fear of your own power but ready to overcome and thrive? Do you experience an energy of feeling like you are only just making it by? Are you looking to get out of a poverty mindset or an experience of lack and claim the abundance that is yours?

Great, because Nikki of Naturally Just Nikki is here to "healp" you reclaim your power and BE NATURALLY JUST YOU!

Get rooted and grounded in the fundamental knowledge of you as a spirit having a human experience. This first stop of descension is the one that literally plants us into this physical existence of life. Join in as we give focus to our chakra of survival and our connection to this Earth. Get rooted in your ancestry and grounded in your present with the gifts of your root chakra. Learn to empower yourself with calling in the energy you have to heal and be guided to explore the depths of your shadows that have you experiencing fear rather than love.

With this class we will:

Learn core root chakra principles and areas of focus & discipline.

Learn signs of root imbalance & tools to assist in realignment.

Learn how energy stores can show up a disease, dysfunction, and disability in the areas governed by the root.

Implement shadow work to gain a holistic understanding of why you may experience pain, fatigue, depression, & overwhelm

Integration will be implemented through:

Vibrational Work

Visualizations

Journal Prompting

Sharing Space

Therapeutic Exercise

Meditation

Self-Assessment

And More!

Now is the time for you to plant those seeds to a healthy foundation. Gain the knowledge that will "healp" you to exist and thrive on more stable ground. Get rooted and grounded with Naturally Just Nikki today!

PLEASE NOTE: Please bring a pillow/cushion or anything comfortable to sit on.

About the teacher:

Nicole "Nikki'" Hall, is an Energy Healer, Dowsing Practitioner, Certified Holistic Life Coach, and founder of Naturally Just Nikki Holistic Coaching & Wellness, a community with immense love and respect for all aspects of self-love and true natural healing. Specializing in self-remembrance and spiritual wellness, Nikki is passionate about encouraging all to seek and understand their most authentic selves. Her greatest passion lies in serving the deep feelers and sensitive people who experience overwhelm due to their inability to understand their sensitivity as a gift.

Incorporating the wisdom attained through her 12-year experience in physical therapy and her gifts as a clairsentient healer, Nikki considers her unique brand of energy healing as "healping" which simply means helping others heal themselves. This stems from the understanding of our powerful innate human ability to self-heal where her intention is to support others in connecting the limitations of their physical & functional lives, to their perceived limitation in self-belief of their own power. Her various methods include holistic education, reiki, meditation, sensory development and more. As a dowsing practitioner, Nikki is able to help neutralize and transform low-vibrational facets of your experience that no longer serve into your most optimal place of balance and alignment for your current space in time, also benefiting your future.

As a trained Coach in the Positive Intelligence community, Nikki is of the belief that we have the ability to enhance our lives from the determination of how we self-sabotage and how we have the ability to self-correct through self-grace and understanding. Through assistance with identifying strengths and the over-abuse of them, Nikki aspires to simply be a resource in you setting goals, implementing changes, overcoming obstacles, and finding harmony in being ​Naturally Just You.