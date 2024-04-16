Ross & Rocky Lynch present The Driver Era: Live On Tour

× Expand The Signal Ross & Rocky Lynch present The Driver Era

THE DRIVER ERA is an exuberant pop/rock outfit featuring two former R5 bandmates: singer/actor Ross Lynch and his brother, multi-instrumentalist/producer Rocky Lynch. Highlighted by the alternative hit "Preacher Man," the duo made their full-length major-label debut with X in 2019. Writing, producing, and recording their music on their own, with the sole exception of "Preacher Man," they went the independent route to release their third album, 2022's Summer Mixtape, followed by 2023's "Rumors."

Officially formed in 2018, the seeds for THE DRIVER ERA were planted during the recording of R5's New Addictions EP, which the Lynch brothers helped co-produce. Following the New Addictions tour, the brothers decided they wanted to continue as a duo with their own project. In March 2018, they debuted with the single "Preacher Man," which cracked the Top 40 of the Billboard alternative songs chart. It was included on their first album and BMG debut, June 2019's X. Some Remixes of X appeared the following January.

THE DRIVER ERA continued to release singles in a steady stream and maintained a presence on playlists and streaming charts before presenting their second album, Girlfriend, in October 2021. As the Girlfriend tour stretched into 2022, the brothers parted ways with BMG, then released their next long-player, September 2022's Summer Mixtape, on their own TOO Records. It included a duet with soul singer Nikka Costa. An international tour followed that included dates in Asia, Australia, and Europe. The non-album track "Rumors" arrived December 2023.

