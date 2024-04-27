ROUND WEAVING - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Curious about weaving or an experienced fiber artist looking to mix it up a little?

This class is beginner-friendly as well as something new for someone that has the basics of weaving. Participants will warp a standard embroidery hoop as a loom, and then fill it with weavy goodness. The weaving is left right on the “loom.”

Supplies are provided, but you are welcome to bring special yarns or fabric strips of your own to add.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden
4235212643
