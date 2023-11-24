Ruby Falls Christmas

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Gather family and return to a simpler time with a classic Christmas on the mountain featuring magical views, beautiful holiday lights on the Village Plaza, and plenty of festive cheer in historic Ruby Falls Castle with special activities. Add your holiday wish to the Forest of Wishes, where thousands of heartfelt holiday aspirations create a magical display of hopes and dreams! Stop by for a professional keepsake family photo with Santa on select dates. Enjoy time together during a cave adventure and linger longer by the café’s cozy fireplace with a casual meal, festive treat, hot cocoa, and local craft beer.

Festivals & Fairs
423-269-6127
