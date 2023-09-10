Ruby Falls Lantern Tours: Ghost Walk Edition

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

This after-hours special edition Lantern Tour features ghost stories from the 94-year history of Ruby Falls and eerie Chattanooga legends. On the way to the waterfall, hear the tales and visit the sites of peculiar encounters, mischievous mayhem, and tragedy while exploring the cavern with a guide by the light of handheld lanterns. 

Runs select Sunday and Thursday nights, September – October. Check online for times and availability. This popular experience sells out fast, advance online ticket purchase is required, and not appropriate for children under the age of 12. 

Sep 10, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Sep 17, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Sep 21, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Sep 24, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Sep 28, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Oct 5, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Oct 19, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Oct 22, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Oct 26, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Oct 31, 2023, 9:15pm to 10:30pm EDT

Oct 31, 2023, 9:30pm to 10:45pm EDT

423-269-6127
