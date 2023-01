× Expand Wanderlinger Rudashi, Spinchilla, Deadman, SVBLE

Get dressed up for a Friday the 13th inspired EDM night full of some amazing DJs!

Will you come as Michael Myers, Jason, Freddy Krueger, IT, Leatherface, Chucky, Hannibal....we are afraid of what you may choose!

Doors at 9:00pm with cover at the door.