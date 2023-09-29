Ruth McKee School of Business Groundbreaking at Southern Adventist University

to

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Community members are invited to join Southern Adventist University students, employees, alumni, donors, and Board of Trustees members to break ground for the Ruth McKee School of Business on Friday, September 29, at 12 p.m. The building site located outside Mabel Wood Hall along University Drive was prayerfully dedicated back in February, and the approximately 42,000-square-foot facility is set to be completed by 2025 to equip the next generation of business leaders in the second largest academic discipline on campus. For more information, visit southern.edu/gobusiness.

Info

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Business & Career, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Ruth McKee School of Business Groundbreaking at Southern Adventist University - 2023-09-29 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ruth McKee School of Business Groundbreaking at Southern Adventist University - 2023-09-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ruth McKee School of Business Groundbreaking at Southern Adventist University - 2023-09-29 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ruth McKee School of Business Groundbreaking at Southern Adventist University - 2023-09-29 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

September 9, 2023

Sunday

September 10, 2023

Monday

September 11, 2023

Tuesday

September 12, 2023

Wednesday

September 13, 2023

Thursday

September 14, 2023

Friday

September 15, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours