Ruth McKee School of Business Groundbreaking at Southern Adventist University

Community members are invited to join Southern Adventist University students, employees, alumni, donors, and Board of Trustees members to break ground for the Ruth McKee School of Business on Friday, September 29, at 12 p.m. The building site located outside Mabel Wood Hall along University Drive was prayerfully dedicated back in February, and the approximately 42,000-square-foot facility is set to be completed by 2025 to equip the next generation of business leaders in the second largest academic discipline on campus. For more information, visit southern.edu/gobusiness.