× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/sacral-chakra-knowledge-and-integration-in-person-class chakra

Do you know who you are and your true life purpose?

Do you experience issues with self-worth?

Are you looking to gain a greater understanding of your creative abilities, implement more self- love, and live with more passion?

Great, because Nikki of Naturally Just Nikki is here to "healp" you reclaim your power and BE NATURALLY JUST YOU!

Open up to abundant flow in the fundamental knowledge of you as a co-creator of your life and destiny. This second stop in our integration series allows us to tap into our self-identity, sensuality, sexuality, and overall sense of pleasure. Join us as we give focus to our sacral chakra, one of creation and our connection to our feminine side that both men and women have. Tap into divine flow as we connect with the element of water which is the seat of where our emotions lie. Here is where you learn to feel and honor yourself with self-love and enhance your self-worth.

Learn to empower yourself by calling in the energy to heal that lies within your sacral chakra. With this class we will:

Learn core sacral chakra principles and areas of focus & discipline.

Learn signs of sacral imbalance & tools to assist in realignment.

Learn how energy stores can show up a disease, dysfunction, and disability in the areas governed by the sacral chakra.

Implement shadow work to gain a holistic understanding of why you may experience pain, fatigue, depression, & overwhelm

Integration will be implemented through:

Vibrational Work

Visualizations

Journal Prompting

Sharing Space

Therapeutic Exercise

Meditation

Self-Assessment

And More!

Now is the time for you to water and nurture those seeds and roots to healthy fruit. Gain the knowledge that will "healp" you to create from a space of passion to experience more pleasure with ease. Honor your truest essence with Naturally Just Nikki today!

PLEASE NOTE: Please bring a pillow/cushion or anything comfortable to sit on.

About the teacher:

Nicole "Nikki'" Hall, is an Energy Healer, Dowsing Practitioner, Certified Holistic Life Coach, and founder of Naturally Just Nikki Holistic Coaching & Wellness, a community with immense love and respect for all aspects of self-love and true natural healing. Specializing in self-remembrance and spiritual wellness, Nikki is passionate about encouraging all to seek and understand their most authentic selves. Her greatest passion lies in serving the deep feelers and sensitive people who experience overwhelm due to their inability to understand their sensitivity as a gift.

Incorporating the wisdom attained through her 12-year experience in physical therapy and her gifts as a clairsentient healer, Nikki considers her unique brand of energy healing as "healping" which simply means helping others heal themselves. This stems from the understanding of our powerful innate human ability to self-heal where her intention is to support others in connecting the limitations of their physical & functional lives, to their perceived limitation in self-belief of their own power. Her various methods include holistic education, reiki, meditation, sensory development and more. As a dowsing practitioner, Nikki is able to help neutralize and transform low-vibrational facets of your experience that no longer serve into your most optimal place of balance and alignment for your current space in time, also benefiting your future.

As a trained Coach in the Positive Intelligence community, Nikki is of the belief that we have the ability to enhance our lives from the determination of how we self-sabotage and how we have the ability to self-correct through self-grace and understanding. Through assistance with identifying strengths and the over-abuse of them, Nikki aspires to simply be a resource in you setting goals, implementing changes, overcoming obstacles, and finding harmony in being ​Naturally Just You.